Tesla Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2022 -- Data Talk

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $156.54, up $12.11 or 8.38%

--Would be highest close since Dec. 15, 2022, when it closed at $157.67

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 21, 2022, when it rose 9.78%

--Currently up five consecutive days; up 23.09% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 12, 2022, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending March 22, 2022, when it rose 23.95%

--Up 27.08% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2022, when it rose 32.38%

--Up 27.08% year-to-date

--Down 61.82% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 43.36% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 27, 2022), when it closed at $276.37

--Down 59% from its 52-week closing high of $381.82 on April 4, 2022

--Up 44.81% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023

--Traded as high as $161.42; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $161.62

--Up 11.76% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 21, 2022, when it rose as much as 12.37%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:14:06 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1031ET