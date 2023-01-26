Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:11:54 2023-01-26 am EST
156.54 USD   +8.38%
10:49aToyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts - his own
RE
10:32aTesla Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:12aWells Fargo Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $150 From $130, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
Tesla Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2022 -- Data Talk

01/26/2023 | 10:32am EST
Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $156.54, up $12.11 or 8.38%


--Would be highest close since Dec. 15, 2022, when it closed at $157.67

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 21, 2022, when it rose 9.78%

--Currently up five consecutive days; up 23.09% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 12, 2022, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending March 22, 2022, when it rose 23.95%

--Up 27.08% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2022, when it rose 32.38%

--Up 27.08% year-to-date

--Down 61.82% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 43.36% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 27, 2022), when it closed at $276.37

--Down 59% from its 52-week closing high of $381.82 on April 4, 2022

--Up 44.81% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023

--Traded as high as $161.42; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $161.62

--Up 11.76% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 21, 2022, when it rose as much as 12.37%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:14:06 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1031ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 11875.71 Real-time Quote.8.00%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.43% 11360.33 Real-time Quote.8.09%
TESLA, INC. 8.20% 156.6752 Delayed Quote.17.25%
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 550 M - -
Net income 2022 12 356 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 456 B 456 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 144,43 $
Average target price 192,15 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.17.25%456 074
LI AUTO INC.13.53%22 625
NIO INC.19.28%19 218
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-2.06%17 213
LUCID GROUP, INC.29.87%16 210
XPENG INC.-1.71%8 371