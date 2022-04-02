Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for First Quarter 2022

04/02/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
In the first quarter, we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.

Production

Deliveries

Subject to operating lease accounting

Model S/X

14,218

14,724

17%

Model 3/Y

291,189

295,324

3%

Total

305,407

310,048

4%

Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q1 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q1 2022 Update: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q1 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.


© Business Wire 2022
