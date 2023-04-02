Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
207.46 USD   +6.24%
12:45pTesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts
AQ
12:30pTwitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
AQ
12:18pTesla misses delivery estimates as weak economy overshadows price cuts
RE
Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for First Quarter 2023

04/02/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
In the first quarter, we produced over 440,000 vehicles and delivered over 422,000 vehicles.

We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds, including Model S/X vehicles in transit to EMEA and APAC.

Production

Deliveries

Subject to operating lease accounting

Model S/X

19,437

10,695

10%

Model 3/Y

421,371

412,180

5%

Total

440,808

422,875

5%

Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2023 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q1 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q1 2023 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q1 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 472 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 963 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 659 B 659 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,17x
EV / Sales 2024 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.68.42%658 557
LI AUTO INC.22.30%24 374
NIO INC.7.79%17 367
LUCID GROUP, INC.17.72%14 711
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-16.01%14 351
XPENG INC.11.77%9 525
