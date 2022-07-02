Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
681.79 USD   +1.24%
12:11pTesla Q2 deliveries fall on China's COVID-related shutdown
RE
12:04pTesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2022
BU
01:29aELON MUSK : Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Second Quarter 2022

07/02/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control. June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history.

Production

Deliveries

Subject to operating lease accounting

Model S/X

16,411

16,162

12%

Model 3/Y

242,169

238,533

3%

Total

258,580

254,695

4%

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2022 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q2 2022 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2022 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit https://ir.tesla.com.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q2 earnings. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:11pTesla Q2 deliveries fall on China's COVID-related shutdown
RE
12:04pTesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Seco..
BU
01:29aELON MUSK : Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope
RE
07/01Toyota Exceeds US Hybrid/Electric Tax Credit Sales Limit, Bloomberg Says
MT
07/01Tesla Likely to Report Decline in Q2 Delivery on China Plant Shutdown, Analysts Say
MT
07/01Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers
RE
07/01Top Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in H1 as Markets Plunge on Rising Interest Rates, B..
MT
07/01As You Sow Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Tesla, Inc
CI
07/01Wall Street kicks off second-half with losses on slowdown worries
RE
07/01U.S. factory activity slows to two-year low as clouds gather over economy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 959 M - -
Net income 2022 12 240 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 707 B 707 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
EV / Sales 2023 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 681,79 $
Average target price 919,18 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-35.48%706 601
LI AUTO INC.17.45%36 387
NIO INC.-32.58%35 296
LUCID GROUP, INC.-55.32%28 353
XPENG INC.-39.84%26 051
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-75.21%23 147