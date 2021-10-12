Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Wall St steady with investors cautious ahead of earnings

10/12/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* American Airlines up on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss forecast

* Tesla rises on record China-made vehicle sales in September

* Indexes: Dow down 0.1%, S&P 500 down 0.03%, Nasdaq up 0.1%

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed in afternoon trading on Tuesday as investors remained cautious in the run up to third-quarter earnings, while a jump in Tesla shares helped support the market.

Adding to investor uncertainty, the Federal Reserve will release minutes on Wednesday from its last policy meeting, and investors are looking for further clues on when the central bank could begin tapering its massive bond-buying program.

Earnings unofficially kick off on Wednesday with results from some big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. Its shares were 0.6%, while the S&P 500 banks index was down 0.4%.

Analysts expect to see strong U.S. profit growth for the third quarter, but investors are worried about the impact of supply chain problems and higher prices on Corporate America as businesses emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. A number of companies have warned of issues heading into the reporting period.

"The market is in a slump right now, and I suspect the reason is investors are waiting for the earnings parade, which begins tomorrow," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"There will be some erosion of earnings, but... nothing detrimental," he said. But "the market remains cautious, and if earnings should disappoint, we could sell off even further."

Communications services and technology sectors led the day's declines. At the same time, Tesla gained 2.4% after data showed the electric vehicle maker sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September, the highest since it started production in Shanghai about two years ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.28 points, or 0.09%, to 34,464.78, the S&P 500 lost 1.22 points, or 0.03%, to 4,359.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.30 points, or 0.06%, to 14,494.50.

Also rising were shares of American Airlines Group, which on Tuesday estimated a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss for the third quarter and signaled improved bookings for the rest of the year.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the central bank has all but met its employment goal to move ahead with reducing its bond buying program.

Investors also will closely monitor Wednesday's consumer price index data for September.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.46-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 84 new lows. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and Federica Urso in Gdansk; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.97% 20.325 Delayed Quote.27.65%
TESLA, INC. 2.35% 810.305 Delayed Quote.12.23%
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:40pTESLA : ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'
RE
02:26pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Wall St steady with investors cautious ahead of earnings
RE
02:25pTESLA : Wall St steady with investors cautious ahead of earnings
RE
02:07pTESLA : Strong China Sales in September Backing 'Bull' Thesis, Wedbush Says
MT
01:58pTESLA : Stock Surges Over 2% on Record China Sales
MT
12:05pEXCLUSIVE : France's Auchan held talks with Niel-backed SPAC before failed Carrefour bid -..
RE
11:30aTata Motors to invest $2 billion in EVs after fundraise from TPG
RE
09:26aWall Street Set for Cautiously Higher Open, Earnings Season Eyed
MT
09:18aVC DAILY : Is It All or Nothing for Founders?
DJ
07:15aALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC. IS MORE THAN : Alyi)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 685 M - -
Net income 2021 4 280 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 210x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 784 B 784 B -
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 791,94 $
Average target price 697,76 $
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.12.23%784 033
NIO INC.-26.88%58 401
XPENG INC.-12.63%32 022
LI AUTO INC.-2.12%28 676
NIKOLA CORPORATION-30.87%4 232
FISKER INC.-7.03%4 033