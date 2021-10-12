Tesla : Wall St steady with investors cautious ahead of earnings

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* American Airlines up on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss
forecast
* Tesla rises on record China-made vehicle sales in
September
* Indexes: Dow down 0.1%, S&P 500 down 0.03%, Nasdaq up 0.1%
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed
in afternoon trading on Tuesday as investors remained cautious
in the run up to third-quarter earnings, while a jump in Tesla
shares helped support the market.
Adding to investor uncertainty, the Federal Reserve will
release minutes on Wednesday from its last policy meeting, and
investors are looking for further clues on when the central bank
could begin tapering its massive bond-buying program.
Earnings unofficially kick off on Wednesday with results
from some big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. Its
shares were 0.6%, while the S&P 500 banks index was
down 0.4%.
Analysts expect to see strong U.S. profit growth for the
third quarter, but investors are worried about the impact of
supply chain problems and higher prices on Corporate America as
businesses emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. A number of
companies have warned of issues heading into the reporting
period.
"The market is in a slump right now, and I suspect the
reason is investors are waiting for the earnings parade, which
begins tomorrow," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
"There will be some erosion of earnings, but... nothing
detrimental," he said. But "the market remains cautious, and if
earnings should disappoint, we could sell off even further."
Communications services and technology
sectors led the day's declines. At the same time, Tesla
gained 2.4% after data showed the electric vehicle maker sold
56,006 China-made vehicles in September, the highest since it
started production in Shanghai about two years ago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.28 points,
or 0.09%, to 34,464.78, the S&P 500 lost 1.22 points, or
0.03%, to 4,359.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.30
points, or 0.06%, to 14,494.50.
Also rising were shares of American Airlines Group,
which on Tuesday estimated a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss
for the third quarter and signaled improved bookings for the
rest of the year.
Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the central bank has all
but met its employment goal to move ahead with reducing its bond
buying program.
Investors also will closely monitor Wednesday's consumer
price index data for September.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.46-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 84 new lows.
