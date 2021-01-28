Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Tesla : Wall Street expects Tesla's deliveries to rise by at least 50% in 2021

01/28/2021 | 08:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: Man walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Wall Street analysts on Thursday estimated Tesla Inc will hand over at least 50% more vehicles in 2021, a day after the electric carmaker disappointed investors by holding back on providing clear delivery targets.

At least seven analysts think Tesla will deliver between 750,000 to 850,000 vehicles in 2021.

The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above estimates of 481,261 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data - but 450 units shy of Chief Executive Elon Musk's target.

Musk had raised hopes of being able to deliver more vehicles this year during the company's third quarter's earnings call.

Back then an analyst posed a question on whether Tesla could deliver 840,000 to 1 million vehicles in 2021. Musk said the target was "in that vicinity," while another Tesla executive said the company would provide a forecast next quarter.

However, on a post-earnings call with analysts on Wednesday, Musk did not provide a concrete delivery goal, leaving analysts and investors in the dark about the company's own expectations of growth.

"Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. In some years we may grow faster, which we expect to be the case in 2021," Tesla said in a statement.

J.P.Morgan analysts felt the vague outlook seemed softer than what Musk had suggested earlier. The brokerage raised its expectations only slightly and now expects Tesla to deliver 765,000 vehicles in 2021, up from 715,000.

Credit Suisse said Tesla's expansion of facilities underpinned the brokerage's 853,000 estimate, which was also directionally consistent with Tesla's view of next year's deliveries materially exceeding its 50% multi-year target.

"We wonder if Tesla is simply setting a lower bar, so as to better manage expectations," Credit Suisse said in a note.

Tesla shares, which have skyrocketed 743% in 2020, were down 4.5% at $825.50 in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Sweta Singh, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.17% 11.795 Delayed Quote.3.46%
TESLA, INC. -2.14% 864.16 Delayed Quote.22.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 997 M - -
Net income 2020 1 328 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 668x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 819 B 819 B -
EV / Sales 2020 26,3x
EV / Sales 2021 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 532,20 $
Last Close Price 864,16 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.22.46%819 138
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.52%202 250
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.99%103 344
BYD COMPANY LIMITED37.01%101 861
NIO LIMITED17.25%89 305
DAIMLER AG-0.93%74 088
