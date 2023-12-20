--Tesla allegedly tracked certain defects in vehicle parts that resulted in the suspension collapsing and wheels detaching on new vehicles, Reuters reports Wednesday, citing documents it reviewed.

--Citing records and interviews, Reuters reports that the company knew more about the frequency and extent of the defects than it shared with consumers and safety regulators.

--Documents reviewed by Reuters date from 2016 to 2022 and include repair reports from service centers, engineers' analysis and reviews on parts with high failure rates and memos instructing technicians to tell consumers that the broken parts on their cars were not defective.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/tesla-musk-steering-suspension/

