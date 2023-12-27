TESLA : Wedbush confident about Q4 deliveries

Wedbush reaffirms its 'outperform' rating and $350 price target on Tesla, judging the automaker to be slightly ahead of schedule on its path to break through the 480,000 vehicle delivery milestone in the fourth quarter.



According to Wedbush, volumes in China for the period 'should reach a new record high, as the Category 5 storm that hit Tesla in 2023 appears to have passed, with the company now raising prices and seeing firm demand in this key region'.



We see Tesla where Apple was in 2008-09, when the latter was just beginning to monetize its services and ecosystem in gold, and the market did not perceive the broader golden vision', adds the broker, who points to Tesla's Supercharger network.



