FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla on Tuesday said it was targeting 400 job cuts at its German gigafactory near Berlin, adding the plan was to achieve this through a voluntary programme instead of forced layoffs.

"The currently weakening sales market for electric cars is also presenting Tesla with challenges," the company said in a statement, adding talks were being held with the plant's works council about the cuts.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Miranda Murray)