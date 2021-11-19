Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Musk says

11/19/2021 | 09:46pm EST
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Friday that the company's mobile application was coming back online after an app server outage earlier prevented many owners from connecting to their cars.

Musk was responding https://bit.ly/3oKdJwr to a Tesla owner's tweet, who said that he was experiencing a "500 server error" to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app in Seoul, South Korea.

"Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk said.

The outage was first reported https://electrek.co/2021/11/19/tesla-suffers-nationwide-app-server-outage-owners-cant-connect-cars by Electrek.

About 500 users reported they faced an error at around 4:40 p.m. ET (2140 GMT), according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. There were just over 60 reports at around 9:20 p.m. ET.

"Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again," Musk said. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 169 M - -
Net income 2021 4 893 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 261x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 144 B 1 144 B -
EV / Sales 2021 22,2x
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 1 137,06 $
Average target price 857,00 $
Spread / Average Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.55.37%1 103 418
NIO INC.-20.68%61 094
XPENG INC.9.48%40 451
LI AUTO INC.6.14%31 481
FISKER INC.45.26%5 951
NIKOLA CORPORATION-18.81%5 010