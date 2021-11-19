Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Musk says

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said
on Friday that the company's mobile application was coming back
online after an app server outage earlier prevented many owners
from connecting to their cars.
Musk was responding https://bit.ly/3oKdJwr to a Tesla
owner's tweet, who said that he was experiencing a "500 server
error" to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app in Seoul,
South Korea.
"Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have
accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic," Musk said.
The outage was first reported https://electrek.co/2021/11/19/tesla-suffers-nationwide-app-server-outage-owners-cant-connect-cars
by Electrek.
About 500 users reported they faced an error at around 4:40
p.m. ET (2140 GMT), according to outage monitoring website
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports
from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its
platform. There were just over 60 reports at around 9:20 p.m.
ET.
"Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn't
happen again," Musk said.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sandra Maler)