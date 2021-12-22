Tesla, authorities submit documents for German plant approval
12/22/2021 | 09:45am EST
BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla and relevant
authorities have submitted all the documents necessary for the
approval process for its planned factory near Berlin, the
environment ministry of the German state of Brandenburg said on
Wednesday.
The approval process is still ongoing, the ministry said.
Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.
Due to environmental resistance and red tape, it remained
unclear when the first vehicles will roll off the production
line at the site. Brandenburg premier Dietmar Woidke had
recently suggested a decision might come in early 2022.
Tesla has repeatedly had to push back the expected opening
of the factory and Chief Executive Elon Musk has regularly
traveled to Germany to check on the plant's progress,
criticizing German bureaucracy for slowing down construction.
Since Tesla expanded its original proposal to include a
battery factory, the construction plans had to undergo a renewed
process of public consultation which ended on Nov. 22.
The response to all objections raised in that consultation
is a prerequisite for a final building permit.
Currently, Tesla is only working on the factory on the basis
of preliminary building permits.
(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Nadine Schmiroszik, editing
by Emma Thomasson and Bernadette Baum)