TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
10/02 10:08:03 am
434.375 USD   -3.08%
Tesla : beats expectations for third-quarter vehicle deliveries

10/02/2020 | 09:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

The electric-car maker delivered 139,300 vehicles in the quarter, beating estimates of 134,720 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla delivered 124,100 units of its new Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 vehicles in the period as U.S. production recovered after being suspended from the end of March to early May due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Its total production in the quarter rose 76% to 145,036 vehicles compared to the previous three-month period.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 978 M - -
Net income 2020 1 121 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 382x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 418 B 418 B -
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales 2021 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 334,70 $
Last Close Price 448,16 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target -25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.435.65%417 599
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.14%183 618
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.80%82 461
DAIMLER AG-5.32%58 731
BMW AG-14.33%47 453
BYD COMPANY LIMITED212.48%45 370
