July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Sunday delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates after the electric carmaker increased discounts and incentives.

The Elon Musk-led company handed over 466,000 vehicles in the three months ended June 30.

Analysts on average had expected Tesla to deliver 445,000 cars, according to nine analysts polled by Refinitiv, with the lowest estimate of 439,875 and highest of 450,000. (Reporting by Akash Sriram and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker)