  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:38 2022-11-16 pm EST
187.63 USD   -3.50%
04:24pTesla board member says Elon Musk identified potential successor as Tesla CEO
RE
04:10pMurdoch says elon musk identified a potential successor in the "…
RE
03:45pTesla board director james murdoch says "yes" when asked whether…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla board member says Elon Musk identified potential successor as Tesla CEO

11/16/2022 | 04:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - James Murdoch, a Tesla board director, said on Wednesday that Elon Musk has in the last few months identified someone as a potential successor in the role of chief executive of the electric carmaker.

Murdoch, who did not name the potential successor, was testifying in a trial over Musk's 2018 Tesla pay package.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Paresh Daved; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 614 B 614 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,12x
EV / Sales 2023 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 194,42 $
Average target price 278,48 $
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-44.81%613 930
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-66.10%32 372
LUCID GROUP, INC.-67.52%20 770
NIO INC.-63.67%19 020
LI AUTO INC.-41.00%18 481
XPENG INC.-82.08%7 774