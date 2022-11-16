Tesla board member says Elon Musk identified potential successor as Tesla CEO
11/16/2022 | 04:24pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - James Murdoch, a Tesla board director, said on Wednesday that Elon Musk has in the last few months identified someone as a potential successor in the role of chief executive of the electric carmaker.
Murdoch, who did not name the potential successor, was testifying in a trial over Musk's 2018 Tesla pay package.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Paresh Daved; editing by Jonathan Oatis)