Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:01:11 2023-02-24 pm EST
194.85 USD   -3.57%
12:20pWall St set for sharp weekly declines as rate worries mount
RE
12:05pTesla can't build in northern Mexico if water is scarce, president says
RE
10:23aSEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla can't build in northern Mexico if water is scarce, president says

02/24/2023 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tesla Inc. would be denied permits to build a plant in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, where it has eyed investing, if water is scarce, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

His comments mark the strongest sign yet that his concerns over water supply could become a deal-breaker for Tesla's plans near the U.S.-Mexico border, underscoring critiques from analysts and investors that interference from Lopez Obrador's government is undercutting Mexico's potential as a nearshoring destination serving the U.S. market.

"If there's no water, no," Lopez Obrador told reporters, when asked if he would allow the electric vehicle maker led by billionaire Elon Musk to open a plant in Nuevo Leon, a major industrial hub considered a top contender to land the investment.

"Simply put, we don't give out permits for that. It's not feasible."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lopez Obrador called out arid Nuevo Leon for its water scarcity earlier this week, instead touting the benefits of Mexico's poorer southern region where he has sought to increase development.

In 2020, he said he would withhold permits for a Constellation Brands brewery in the northern state of Baja California after criticizing the project for consuming too much water in a dry zone. On Friday, the leftist leader praised Constellation for choosing to relocate to a state in southeastern Mexico.

"They understood very well," Lopez Obrador said. "They are now building their plant in Veracruz."

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Raul Cortes; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. -1.06% 223.2824 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
TESLA, INC. -3.27% 195.3 Delayed Quote.64.04%
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:20pWall St set for sharp weekly declines as rate worries mount
RE
12:05pTesla can't build in northern Mexico if water is scarce, president says
RE
10:23aSEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
AQ
08:52aTesla Chief Executive Should Still Have Tweets Previewed by Lawyer, Says SEC
MT
06:55aFutures slide on caution ahead of inflation data
RE
06:33aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Warner Bros. Disco..
MT
01:05aElon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
RE
02/23EV maker Nio plans new 40 GWh battery plant in China- sources
RE
02/23Nio's battery plant will build big cylindrical cells s…
RE
02/23Tesla says global hq remains in austin; new engineering…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 394 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 56,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 639 B 639 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
EV / Sales 2024 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 202,07 $
Average target price 198,94 $
Spread / Average Target -1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.64.04%639 370
LI AUTO INC.18.48%23 612
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.3.20%16 743
NIO INC.0.41%16 178
LUCID GROUP, INC.28.70%16 080
XPENG INC.-8.95%7 754