Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's advanced driver
assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022,
Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is
not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven
without someone behind the wheel.
The Silicon Valley automaker sells a $15,000 software add-on
called "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) which enables its vehicles to
change lanes and park autonomously. That complements its
standard "Autopilot" feature, which enables cars to steer,
accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver
intervention.
However, Tesla says the cars still need to be driven with
human oversight. A highly autonomous vehicle would require
regulatory approval in California, for example.
On a call on Wednesday to discuss quarterly results, Musk
said he expects to release an upgraded FSD software at the end
of the year, adding that while its cars are not ready to have no
one behind the wheel, drivers would rarely have to touch the
controls.
"The car will be able to take you from your home to your
work, your friend's house, the grocery store without you
touching the wheel," he said.
"It's a separate matter as to will it have regulatory
approval. It won't have regulatory approval at that time," he
added.
Musk also said Tesla hopes to provide an update to FSD in
2023 to show regulators that the technology is much safer than
the average human driver.
REGULATORY SCRUTINY
"Musk is opening the possibility Tesla will have a more
difficult path to approval for FSD given heightened NHTSA
(National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and other
scrutiny," said Craig Irwin, an analyst at Roth Capital.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on
Thursday said it "has an ongoing review of the intended design
and technological capabilities of Tesla vehicles," without
elaborating further.
The regulator previously said it is evaluating whether
Tesla's self-driving tests require regulatory approval,
following "videos showing a dangerous use of that technology"
and federal investigations into Tesla vehicle crashes.
It had said Tesla’s “full self-driving” beta requires human
intervention and therefore is not subject to its regulations on
autonomous vehicles.
Critics say Tesla was able to avoid state regulatory
oversight by telling the DMV its FSD features do not make the
cars autonomous.
"Tensions between NHTSA and Tesla will ramp at the end of
the year and Tesla will move forward," said Gene Munster, a
managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, which
owns Tesla shares.
However, some analysts say Tesla's primary problem is not
regulators but the software itself, given the complexity of
autonomous driving.
"The impediment is the technology. It is not about approval
of that technology," said Bryant Walker Smith, a law professor
at the University of South Carolina.
Tesla has repeatedly missed self-imposed targets for its
vehicles to achieve full self-driving capability - a function
Musk has said eventually would become "the most important source
of profitability for Tesla."
