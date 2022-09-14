Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25 2022-09-14 pm EDT
299.88 USD   +2.65%
Tesla changes battery strategy to seek U.S. tax breaks - WSJ

09/14/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view shows the Tesla logo on the Gigafactory in Gruenheide

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is suspending plans to make battery cells in Germany as it looks at qualify for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing tax breaks in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The electric vehicle maker has discussed moving equipment used to make cells to the United States, originally intended for use in the German factory, according to the report.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed last month, provides electric vehicle makers that source batteries from within the United States with tax breaks.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The law also gives some buyers a $7,500 tax credit if they purchase EVs whose batteries meet certain sourcing requirements.

The company is looking to ramp up production of its electric vehicles at its new factories in Germany's Berlin and Austin, Texas to meet rising demand.

The manufacturing sector has been affected by soaring energy costs in Europe due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The geopolitical tension has also caused prices of materials used in batteries to rise.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 219 M - -
Net income 2022 12 692 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 79,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 915 B 915 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 292,13 $
Average target price 308,07 $
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-17.07%915 381
NIO INC.-30.65%36 304
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-62.62%35 512
LUCID GROUP, INC.-57.69%27 013
LI AUTO INC.-16.51%26 119
XPENG INC.-67.93%13 895