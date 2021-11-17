Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla climbs while other EV makers hit brakes after rally

11/17/2021 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla climbed for a second day on Wednesday, gaining 4% after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold more of his shares, while other high-flying electric vehicle makers hit the brakes on a euphoric rally.

Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc tumbled 8%, while Rivian Automotive Inc dropped about 15%, down for the first time since its blockbuster market debut last week made the company the second-most valuable U.S. automaker.

Lucid's market value eclipsed that of Ford on Tuesday after the company said it is confident of producing 20,000 of its upcoming Lucid Air sedans in 2022.

Analysts said Rivian's stunning show in its initial public offering lifted demand for other EV stocks.

Tesla shares climbed 4% in a second day of gains as investors appeared to take in stride Musk's sale of another $973 million in stock to pay taxes after exercising options.

Musk has now sold a combined 8.2 million shares since Nov. 8, making up about half the 10% of Tesla shares he pledged to sell earlier this month. Gross proceeds of his stock sales are about $8.8 billion.

EV manufacturers could benefit from significant, new EV subsidies from governments, including U.S. President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" spending plan which calls for expanded tax credits for individuals and businesses to buy electric vehicles.

Sono Group NV, which makes electric cars integrated with solar panels, surged 80% in its Nasdaq debut.

Canoo jumped 7.3% after the electric pickup truck maker said it would start U.S. production in the final quarter of 2022, sooner than previously announced 2023.

Lucid, Tesla and Rivian were among the top-most discussed stocks on investor-focused website stocktwits.com, signaling interest from small-time investors.

Electric vehicle makers have also drawn huge interest from options traders.

Tesla, Lucid, Rivian and blank-check company Gores Guggenheim, which is in a deal to take Swedish electric-car maker Polestar public, were among the top 20 most actively traded names in the options market this week, according to Trade Alert data.

"What you're seeing is these unbelievable valuations when you don't have any profitability," said Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at wealth management firm Homrich Berg.

"You have to be careful here because oftentimes when valuations really are stretched and have no basis, that's going to end badly."

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANOO INC. -2.01% 10.2215 Delayed Quote.-38.77%
GORES GUGGENHEIM, INC. -3.00% 14.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LUCID GROUP, INC. -7.00% 51.6185 Delayed Quote.454.65%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -15.58% 145.34 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 3.00% 1086.51 Delayed Quote.43.61%
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:37pHENRIK FISKER : Fisker unveils electric SUVs to beat Tesla over driving range
RE
12:31pTesla climbs while other EV makers hit brakes after rally
RE
12:24pTesla climbs while other EV makers hit brakes after rally
RE
12:21pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Experian, Roche, Activision, Amazon...
AX
12:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street dips on rate hike uncertainty; Visa weighs on Dow
RE
12:06pFactbox-Tesla's Musk halfway through his pledge with $9 billion stake sale
RE
10:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The return of inflation fears
09:27aRetooling auto plants for EVs will cost billions. Biden wants to help
RE
09:10aBritish EV charging market to get more competitive on Gridserve pledges - watchdog
RE
09:02aTHREE CATALYSTS EXPECTED IN LESS THA : Alyi)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 169 M - -
Net income 2021 4 893 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 242x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 062 B 1 062 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 1 054,73 $
Average target price 847,62 $
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.43.61%1 019 895
NIO INC.-16.56%66 479
XPENG INC.16.74%40 648
LI AUTO INC.13.63%30 333
FISKER INC.61.64%6 393
NIKOLA CORPORATION-10.03%5 552