  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
289.26 USD   +1.96%
01:19aTesla considering lithium refinery in Texas
RE
12:31aTwitter Reportedly Signed $7 Million Settlement With Whistleblower in June
MT
12:02aChina’s Passenger Car Sales Surge 29% in August on Strong NEV Sales
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla considering lithium refinery in Texas

09/09/2022 | 01:19am EDT
The TESLA logo is seen outside a dealership in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is considering setting up a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas, as it looks to secure supply of the key component used in batteries amid surging demand for electric vehicles.

The potential battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility will process, refine and manufacture battery materials, Tesla said in an application filed with the Texas Comptroller's Office on August 22.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has tweeted previously that Tesla might have to enter the mining and refining industry directly at scale as lithium prices surge.

If Tesla's regulatory permit applications are approved, construction could begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will reach commercial production by the end of 2024.

Under the plan, Tesla will ship the final product from the refinery by truck and rail to various Tesla battery manufacturing sites supporting the supply chain for large-scale and electric vehicle batteries, the electric car maker said it its application.

Tesla is also evaluating a competing site in Louisiana for the project, it said.

Securing a steady supply of battery components is critical for Tesla as it faces mounting competition from rivals. The company also faces the challenge of significantly boosting production in the second half of the year, after China's lockdowns hit production.

Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicles, 17.9% fewer electric vehicles in the second quarter from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 219 M - -
Net income 2022 12 692 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 906 B 906 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
