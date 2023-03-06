Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:54:43 2023-03-06 pm EST
193.14 USD   -0.35%
05:39pTesla could begin producing autos in Mexico next year -Mexican official
RE
03:49pAp Business Summarybrief At 3 : 39 p.m. EST
AQ
03:40pTesla Price Cuts : Flagging demand or tactic to boost sales?
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla could begin producing autos in Mexico next year -Mexican official

03/06/2023 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla plans a new gigafactory in northern Mexico, in Santa Catarina

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tesla Inc could begin producing its first cars in Mexico next year, with the electric vehicle maker close to receiving its final permits allowing factory construction to begin in Nuevo Leon near the U.S.-Mexico border, the state's governor said on Monday.

"They are waiting for the final permits ... once that's done, they can start, hopefully this very month, in March," Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said in an interview.

"I think by next year, in 2024, there will be the first autos."

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk announced the investment last week, saying the Austin, Texas-based company had selected Mexico for its next "gigafactory" with plans to produce a "next gen vehicle."

Mexican officials have said the factory will be the world's biggest to produce electric vehicles, with investment worth $5 billion.

Subsequent phases of the plant could involve making components such as chips and batteries, Garcia said.

"That's why they bought a very large plot of land," he added.

The site in Santa Catarina, next to the state capital of Monterrey, spans several thousand acres, the local mayor said last week.

Garcia said the investment would act as an "anchor" attracting Tesla suppliers, and that the green light given to Tesla by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador - after the latter had expressed concerns over scarcity of water - sent a positive signal to other potential investors.

"It's like a kind of guide, that when they want to come set up here, it's very important they follow the law," he said, noting he had sent Lopez Obrador technical memos about the state's industrial water supply.

"The president, by authorizing and backing Tesla, sent a message to the world that they should come to Mexico."

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:39pTesla could begin producing autos in Mexico next year -Mexican official
RE
03:49pAp Business Summarybrief At 3 : 39 p.m. EST
AQ
03:40pTesla Price Cuts : Flagging demand or tactic to boost sales?
AQ
01:24pForan Mining Highlights Additional Drill Results from Tesla Discovery
MT
11:05aFerrari Replaces Tesla as Top Pick in Auto Sector, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
10:32aAnalysis-American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going
RE
09:44aTesla Recalling Some Model Y Cars Due to Issue With Bolts in Seats
MT
09:38aThis is it
MS
08:32aFactbox-Tesla cuts prices globally in a bid to spur demand
RE
08:29aBiden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 536 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 757 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 626 B 626 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,85x
EV / Sales 2024 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 197,79 $
Average target price 206,27 $
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.60.57%625 828
LI AUTO INC.23.04%24 520
LUCID GROUP, INC.30.89%16 358
NIO INC.-1.85%15 814
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-8.19%15 686
XPENG INC.-3.22%8 243