Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Tesla cracks revenue record and beats estimates, shares take off

10/21/2020 | 04:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is pictured on a Tesla Model X electric vehicle in Moscow

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its fifth consecutive quarterly profit on record revenue of $8.8 billion, boosted by an uptick in vehicle deliveries and sales of environmental regulatory credits to other automakers.

The electric car maker also affirmed its target to deliver half a million vehicles by the end of this year, a goal that will require it to significantly ramp up vehicle sales in the fourth quarter.

Shares were up 4.3% at $440.81 in extended trade as the carmaker beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue.

Tesla said it had the capacity installed to produce and deliver 500,000 vehicles this year, but added that achieving its goal has become more difficult.

"Achieving this target depends primarily on quarter over quarter increases in Model Y and Shanghai production," the company said.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, a quarterly record for the electric carmaker, yet some analysts questioned whether the company could hit its ambitious year-end target.

Tesla has defied the downward trend of the wider auto industry in 2020 and bucked a pandemic and economic upheaval with steady sales and profitable quarters, sending shares up around 400% this year.

The company has enjoyed a meteoric rise under Chief Executive Elon Musk, who tends to be outspoken and at times unconventional. At $394.5 billion, Tesla's market capitalization is the largest among all automakers in the world, despite Tesla trailing rivals in terms of sales, revenue and profit.

Tesla's ascent highlights investor confidence about the future of electric vehicles and Tesla's shift from niche carmaker to global leader in clean cars.

Revenue rose to a record $8.77 billion from $6.30 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Tesla posted a profit of 76 cents per share. It reported net income of $331 million, or $874 million excluding stock-based compensation awards given to Musk.

In the months from July to September, revenue from the sale of regulatory credits made up $397 million, or 5% of Tesla's overall automotive revenue.

So far this year, regulatory credits account for $1.18 billion, or 7% of total automotive revenue.

Without the revenue from credits, Tesla would not have achieved a profitable quarter.

Pollution credits became a more meaningful source of revenue for Tesla about a year ago when California and about a dozen other U.S. states began increasing the mandatory share of zero-emission vehicles per manufacturer sold in their states.

But that revenue is expected to dry up as Tesla's competitors begin selling more electric vehicle models of their own.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr and Matthew Lewis)

By Akanksha Rana and Tina Bellon


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 988 M - -
Net income 2020 1 097 M - -
Net Debt 2020 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 351x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 393 B 393 B -
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 356,15 $
Last Close Price 421,94 $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.404.31%393 167
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.14%182 661
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.46%85 457
DAIMLER AG-1.40%61 604
BYD COMPANY LIMITED259.07%54 538
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-2.73%50 947
