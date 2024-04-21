San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla slashed the price of its Full Self-Driving driver assistant software to $8,000 from $12,000 in the United States, its website showed on Saturday.
San Francisco (Reuters) - Tesla slashed the price of its Full Self-Driving driver assistant software to $8,000 from $12,000 in the United States, its website showed on Saturday.
