Tesla debuts into S&P after frantic Friday trading

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc will on Monday make
its much anticipated debut into the benchmark S&P 500 index
, after rising to a record high on Friday in a frantic day
of trading.
The company, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, will become
the most valuable ever admitted to Wall Street's main benchmark
and will account for 1.69% of the index, according to S&P Dow
Jones Indices' analyst Howard Silverblatt.
The shares have surged some 70% since mid-November, when
Tesla's debut in the S&P 500 was announced https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/media-center/news-announcements/#indexNews,
and have soared 700% so far in 2020.
Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 meant index-tracking funds
bought $90.3 billion of shares by the end of Friday's session so
that their portfolios reflected the index, according to
Silverblatt.
The change is effective prior to the open of trading on
Monday, S&P said earlier in December, and Tesla is replacing
Apartment Investment and Management Co.
Silverblatt said that for every $11.11 Tesla moves, the S&P
500 changes 1 point, while the S&P's 2021 price/earnings ratio
will rise from 22.3 to 22.6.
Tesla shares were down 3.7% in trading before the bell on
Monday, amid a broader weakness in the market, after a near 12%
surge in the last two trading days.
"All the buying was done on Friday," said Keith Temperton, a
sales trader at Forte Securities. "The news is done now ... the
question now is what next."
California-based Tesla's stock surge has put its market
value at about $660 billion, making it the sixth most valuable
publicly listed U.S. company with many investors viewing it as
wildly overvalued.
"In terms of valuations, Tesla is a stock that ranks in the
higher extremes and we have to accept that this is not a company
that is valued as an automotive company as it could end up
becoming something very different in the future," said Andrea
Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.
Tesla is by far the most traded stock by value on Wall
Street, with $18 billion worth of its shares exchanged on
average in each session over the past 12 months, easily beating
Apple, in second place with average daily trades of $14
billion, according to Refinitiv.
About a fifth of Tesla's shares are closely held by Musk,
the chief executive, and other insiders.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
