STORY: The launch marks the first time the automaker has rolled out a vehicle in China ahead of the United States.

Footage of the exterior showed small changes that gave the sedan a sleeker front and new headlights. Other features introduced included a touchscreen navigation system and a rear display for back-seat passengers.

The vehicle is being built at Tesla's Shanghai plant and comes with a starting price that is 12% higher than the previous, base model in China. The automaker said it would also show the new Model 3 at the Munich auto show.