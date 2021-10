Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Saturday it had delivered 241,300 electric cars in the third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates after Chief Executive Elon Musk asked staff to "go super hardcore" to meet targets.

Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 229,242 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)