Tesla delivery time is longer on some China models after discounts

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has
indicated longer waiting times for potential buyers of some
versions of the Model Y in China, signalling that price cuts
announced on Friday could be stoking demand in the
electric-vehicle maker's second-largest market.
The waiting time for orders of the rear-wheel-drive and
long-range versions of Model Y was a week longer on Monday than
it had been on Friday, Tesla's website showed.
The company's shares rose about 5% to $118.96 early on
Monday after losing 68% in the past 12 months.
The wait as of Monday was two to five weeks on those models.
The wait time for all versions of the Model 3 and the
performance version of the Model Y remained at one to four weeks
as of Monday.
Tesla cut prices by 6% to 13.5% on Friday in discounts that
brought some of its cars to near BYD's best-selling
models in a step analysts read as a sign that a price war could
be building at a time when demand in China has faltered.
As of Monday, Tesla had not made any adjustment to its
January production plan for its Shanghai plant, with suspension
of the assembly lines to start from Jan. 20 through the end of
the month, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
"It (the wait time) is an early indication that the price
cuts are having their intended impact, which is to boost
demand," said CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson.
Nelson added that Tesla's vehicle production has exceeded
sales for three straight quarters and the company has chosen to
lower prices and take some additional downtime at the Shanghai
factory to bring supply and demand back in balance.
Angry Chinese owners who bought Tesla cars in late 2022 and
missed out on the additional discount said they were waiting for
a response from the company for their demand for some kind of
compensation after a flurry of impromptu protests.
A Tesla representative told Reuters on Saturday that the
company has no plan to compensate those buyers for price cuts
they had missed. The company did not respond to a request for
comment on Monday.
Some of the buyers in China said they had been led to
believe that the further discounts would not be coming. Many
were also looking to take advantage of a nation-wide EV subsidy
that expired at year end.
Chinese state media have largely opted not to cover the
protests, which online videos showed happened in cities
including Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xi'an. Reuters
witnessed a protest at a Tesla facility in Shanghai.
Comments on Chinese social media were largely negative
toward the Tesla buyers who have protested, with many saying
online they should have understood the terms of the contract.
"I feel ashamed for them protesting after Tesla cut the
prices," a popular law blogger named "Wind Blows" commented on
his Weibo social media.
Separately, Tesla began offering discounts to buyers in
Singapore as of Monday who agreed to purchase existing
inventory, adding that market to China, South Korea, Japan and
Australia to those where it has offered new incentives.
(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by
Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Shounak Dasgupta)