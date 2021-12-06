Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla did not want to wait on EU aid - German economy minister

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tesla did not want to wait for European authorities to make a decision on state funding for its planned battery factory before going ahead with the construction of its site in Germany, outgoing German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters in Berlin on Monday.

As a foreign company, Tesla would have been eligible for state aid of up to 40% of its investment under a European Union programme that encourages production within the bloc.

Under the programme, the U.S. company could have received up to around 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion).

Due to booming demand for battery cells, Tesla voluntarily decided in late November to start construction on a battery plant at its Gruenheide site outside Berlin without state aid and withdrew the corresponding application.

Tesla is building its first European electric car factory as well as a battery plant at the site in the state of Brandenburg.

It is still waiting to receive final permit approval for the site from authorities, which is expected before the end of the year.

($1 = 0.8854 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
08:09aFrance to mimic Musk with own SpaceX-style launcher, minister says
RE
08:01aTesla did not want to wait on EU aid - German economy minister
RE
07:19aRivian(TM)s 'Lofty' $130 Price Target at Wedbush Playing Green Tidal Wave, Targeting Un..
MT
06:52aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Trade Mostly Lower Premarket Monday
MT
06:46aMarketScreener's World Press Review - December 6, 2021
06:32aEV maker Lucid gets SEC subpoena on $24-bln blank-check deal
RE
05:48aAn ARK Invest ETF on steroids?
12/05Tesla Recalls Nearly 22,000 Cars With Faulty Steering Knuckles From Chinese Supplier
MT
12/05MEDIA-ESA chief warns Elon Musk being allowed to make the rules’ in space - FT
RE
12/04Vingroup plans U.S. IPO for automaking arm in late 2022
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 169 M - -
Net income 2021 4 893 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 233x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 021 B 1 021 B -
EV / Sales 2021 19,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 1 014,97 $
Average target price 857,00 $
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.53.70%1 021 486
NIO INC.-34.04%51 137
XPENG INC.19.40%37 483
LI AUTO INC.17.62%28 961
FISKER INC.20.27%5 219
ARRIVAL0.00%5 064