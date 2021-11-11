Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/11 04:54:31 pm
1062.555 USD   -0.51%
04:43pTesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
RE
04:43pBiden, pushing tax breaks for electric vehicles, to visit GM factory
RE
04:43pBiden, pushing tax breaks for electric vehicles, to visit GM factory
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares

11/11/2021 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Tesla's stock declined slightly on Thursday after filings revealed Chief Executive Elon Musk sold about $5 billion worth of his shares this week following his much-hyped Twitter poll.

The electric-car maker's stock ended the session down 0.4% at $1,063.51 after tumbling earlier in the week.

Musk's share sale was his first since 2016 and comes after his weekend poll of Twitter users about offloading 10% of his Tesla stake, which comprises most of his estimated $281 billion fortune.

"I don't think investors are reading in to the news negatively," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and adviser at Wealthspire Advisors in New York. "If you believe in the Tesla story, this should not impact you or change your mind."

Tesla's stock is in portfolios utilized by Wealthspire, Pursche said.

Filings showed Musk's trust sold nearly 3.6 million shares of Tesla, worth around $4 billion, while he also sold another 934,000 shares for $1.1 billion to cover tax obligations after exercising options to acquire nearly 2.2 million shares.

The sale equates to about 3% of Musk's total holdings. The options-related part of the sale was put in place in September, well before his Twitter poll.

Before the sale, Musk owned a 23% stake in Tesla, including stock options. He also owns other companies including SpaceX.

Musk's move to sell his Tesla shares comes as U.S. Senate Democrats propose taxing the stock holdings of billionaires to help finance President Joe Biden's social spending plan.

"Elon Musk doesn't take a salary, he's paid in big chunks of stock. At some point in time you have to take some of that concentration down," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"This is not novel. It just gets more attention because it's such a high market-cap type, attention-grabbing kind of company."

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

EV MANIA

Tesla this week has lost $157 billion in stock market value, more than the combined market capitalizations of Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co. At the same time, demand for shares of electric vehicle makers has heated up.

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc jumped 22% a day after a stellar market debut that sent the company's valuation over $100 billion. Lucid Group surged 10%.

Underscoring retail investors' thirst for EV stocks, Rivian, Tesla and Lucid made up three of the four most-traded stocks on Fidelity's brokerage website on Thursday, with buy orders outnumbering sell orders.

Wall Street's biggest institutional investors, including T. Rowe Price and BlackRock Inc, are betting on Rivian to be the next big player in a sector dominated by Tesla, amid mounting pressure on automakers in China and Europe to eliminate vehicle emissions.

"Rivian's valuation makes it a legitimate option for institutional investors who have previously only had Tesla to play the electric vehicle space," wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a recent note.

Four former and current Tesla board members, including Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk, have filed to sell nearly $1 billion worth of shares since Tesla's market value surpassed $1 trillion late last month, according to filings and market data.

Tesla's share price has made staggering gains over recent years and has epitomized the ebullient mood in U.S. markets and the optimism of small-time traders who have helped drive it up 51% this year and 1,300% from 2020 lows.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Tanvi Mehta, Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, and Caroline Valetkevitch and Ira Iosebashvili in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)

By Tom Westbrook and Medha Singh


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:43pTesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
RE
04:43pBiden, pushing tax breaks for electric vehicles, to visit GM factory
RE
04:43pBiden, pushing tax breaks for electric vehicles, to visit GM factory
RE
04:32pDollar hits 16-month high, stocks rebound after inflation scare
RE
04:28pS&P closes little changed as chips boost Nasdaq in subdued holiday trading
RE
04:22pTesla CEO Elon Musk Says On Rivian "Hope They're Able To Achieve High Production & Brea..
RE
03:29pExplainer-Five legal questions raised by Elon Musk's unorthodox share sales
RE
03:21pU.S. Senate Democrat Manchin opposes $4,500 EV union tax credit
RE
02:57pBILL GATES : Analysis-Musk's Tesla sales cause a stir, but billionaires sell stock all the..
RE
02:10pS&P 500, Nasdaq resume their advances; Disney drags on Dow
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 160 M - -
Net income 2021 4 897 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 245x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 075 B 1 075 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 1 067,95 $
Average target price 831,97 $
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.51.34%1 072 505
NIO INC.-18.86%64 808
XPENG INC.3.50%37 935
LI AUTO INC.2.81%30 119
NIKOLA CORPORATION-9.31%5 597
FISKER INC.28.94%5 593