Tesla discussed car, battery-making incentives with Indian officials - source

NEW DELHI, May 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc asked
how it could take part in domestic incentives in India related
to car and battery manufacturing when it held discussions with
government officials this week, a source with direct knowledge
of the talks told Reuters.
The electric car maker proposed setting up a factory in
India to build electric vehicles (EV) and also discussed plans
to locally manufacture EV batteries, the person said.
The proposal comes after talks between Tesla and India
were deadlocked last year over the car maker's request to lower
the import tax on cars, which can reach as much as 100%. India
wanted the car maker to build vehicles locally but Tesla wanted
to test the market first with imports.
Tesla also discussed India's import taxes on cars but
talks mainly centred around understanding the local policies and
incentives to set up a new factory, said the source, who
declined to be named as the talks were private.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)