    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:19 2023-05-17 pm EDT
173.85 USD   -0.01%
Tesla discussed car, battery-making incentives with Indian officials - source

05/18/2023 | 02:44am EDT
NEW DELHI, May 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc asked how it could take part in domestic incentives in India related to car and battery manufacturing when it held discussions with government officials this week, a source with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

The electric car maker proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric vehicles (EV) and also discussed plans to locally manufacture EV batteries, the person said.

The proposal comes after talks between Tesla and India were deadlocked last year over the car maker's request to lower the import tax on cars, which can reach as much as 100%. India wanted the car maker to build vehicles locally but Tesla wanted to test the market first with imports.

Tesla also discussed India's import taxes on cars but talks mainly centred around understanding the local policies and incentives to set up a new factory, said the source, who declined to be named as the talks were private. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 4.41% 173.86 Delayed Quote.41.14%
TOPIX INDEX 1.14% 2157.85 Delayed Quote.12.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 699 M - -
Net cash 2023 22 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 56,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 551 B 551 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,27x
EV / Sales 2024 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 173,86 $
Average target price 186,43 $
Spread / Average Target 7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.41.14%551 050
LI AUTO INC.46.86%29 276
NIO INC.-17.64%13 207
LUCID GROUP, INC.2.20%12 797
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-29.03%12 287
XPENG INC.-3.62%8 186
