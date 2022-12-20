Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:30 2022-12-20 pm EST
141.75 USD   -5.42%
Tesla falls on growing angst over Musk's focus on Twitter

12/20/2022 | 01:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla electric vehicle at the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc fell nearly 6% on Tuesday after a string of brokerages cut their price targets on the electric-vehicle maker's stock, citing the risk from Elon Musk's Twitter distraction.

Tesla's shares hit a more than two-year low of $140.86.

Analysts say investors are worried that Musk may need to sell shares further to fund Twitter and sentiment around the acquisition of the social media firm could hurt the EV maker's brand.

Evercore ISI, which slashed its price target on the company's shares to $200 from $300 said investors fear damage to the Tesla brand.

Daiwa Capital Markets also cut its price target to $177 from $240, citing a "higher risk profile from the Twitter distraction".

Tesla shares, which have lost nearly 60% of their value so far this year, closed down 0.2% on Monday as Twitter users voted decisively in a poll for Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform.

Analysts at Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla's shares on Monday.

The price target cuts come ahead of Tesla's quarterly deliveries report expected in early January amid weakening demand in China.

Daiwa lowered the company's delivery estimate by 5% for 2023 and forecast an 8% reduction in revenue per unit year-over-year.

Musk has said Tesla targets 50% growth in delivery volumes annually, however, the electric-vehicle maker said it will miss the target this year due to logistics issues.

China's passenger vehicle sales fell for the first time in six months in November and are expected to stay flat next year, China Passenger Car Association said.

Graphic: Eyes on the road- https://www.reuters.com/graphics/TWITTER-POLICY/zjpqjjawnvx/chart.png

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERCORE INC. 1.29% 107.99 Delayed Quote.-20.92%
TESLA, INC. -5.75% 141.1264 Delayed Quote.-57.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 264 M - -
Net income 2022 12 698 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 473 B 473 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 149,87 $
Average target price 264,92 $
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-57.45%473 252
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-78.75%20 289
LI AUTO INC.-37.57%19 554
NIO INC.-65.09%18 276
LUCID GROUP, INC.-81.00%12 150
XPENG INC.-80.81%8 327