Tesla fires employees over union plans -complaint

That's according to a complaint filed by a local union, which said that more than 30 employees at Tesla's Autopilot department in Buffalo were laid off in retaliation for their union activity.

The employees earlier in the week had announced plans to unionize with Workers United Upstate New York in a letter sent to Tesla management - setting the stage for the latest labor challenge for Chief Executive Elon Musk.

The employees had asked the electric carmaker to respect their right to unionize and called on the company to sign the Fair Election Principles, which would prevent Tesla from threatening or retaliating against the workers.

Musk has in the past been vocal in his opposition to unions.

Two years ago, the billionaire faced the ire of the U.S. National Labor Relations Board when it directed him to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

In its complaint filed this week with the NLRB, Workers United said that Tesla employees also received an email with an updated company policy that prohibits them from recording workplace meetings without all participants' permission.

The union said such a move violated federal labor law and also flouted New York's one-party consent law to record conversations.

If formed, a Tesla union would mark a first for the world's most valuable automaker which, unlike other major auto companies, has managed to avoid unionization at its U.S. facilities.