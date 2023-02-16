Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:08:14 2023-02-16 pm EST
200.76 USD   -6.29%
04:00pWall Street ends down sharply as data fuels rate-hike worries
RE
03:52pTesla recalls 'Full Self-Driving' to fix unsafe actions
AQ
03:24pTesla recalls 362,758 vehicles over self-driving crash risk
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla fires employees over union plans -complaint

02/16/2023 | 03:20pm EST
STORY: Tesla employees at a Buffalo, New York plant this week announced plans to unionize - and a day later they were fired.

That's according to a complaint filed by a local union, which said that more than 30 employees at Tesla's Autopilot department in Buffalo were laid off in retaliation for their union activity.

The employees earlier in the week had announced plans to unionize with Workers United Upstate New York in a letter sent to Tesla management - setting the stage for the latest labor challenge for Chief Executive Elon Musk.

The employees had asked the electric carmaker to respect their right to unionize and called on the company to sign the Fair Election Principles, which would prevent Tesla from threatening or retaliating against the workers.

Musk has in the past been vocal in his opposition to unions.

Two years ago, the billionaire faced the ire of the U.S. National Labor Relations Board when it directed him to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

In its complaint filed this week with the NLRB, Workers United said that Tesla employees also received an email with an updated company policy that prohibits them from recording workplace meetings without all participants' permission.

The union said such a move violated federal labor law and also flouted New York's one-party consent law to record conversations.

If formed, a Tesla union would mark a first for the world's most valuable automaker which, unlike other major auto companies, has managed to avoid unionization at its U.S. facilities.


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 59,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 678 B 678 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,36x
EV / Sales 2024 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.73.92%677 877
LI AUTO INC.25.69%24 804
LUCID GROUP, INC.61.20%20 120
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.5.75%19 478
NIO INC.7.69%17 351
XPENG INC.-5.03%8 079