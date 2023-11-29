Tesla: first Cybertruck deliveries scheduled for tomorrow

Tesla has announced that it will hold an event tomorrow, Thursday, to officially present its new Cybertruck, the result of four years of often complicated development.



The electric vehicle manufacturer says that the ceremony, to be held at its headquarters in Austin (Texas) at 2:00 p.m. (local time), will be an opportunity to deliver the first examples of the model to its customers.



In a research note, analysts at Wedbush Securities say they expect the group to achieve sales of around 250.000 units per year for the Cybertruck by 2025.



A sign of the excitement surrounding this launch, the vehicle is already said to have more than two million reservations or pre-orders.



During the event, which will be broadcast live, Tesla also plans to provide further details on the Cybertruck, particularly concerning its pricing.



According to Wedbush, there are whispers that the first price should start at around $50,000, while the version powered by two or three electric motors should be between $60,000 and $80,000.



