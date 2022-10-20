Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 19/10/2022 BST
222.04 USD   +0.84%
05:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Fall Amid -2-
DJ
05:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Fall Amid Concerns Central Banks to Stay Rate-Hike Course
DJ
05:06aTesla flags its cars not ready to be approved as fully self-driving this year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla flags its cars not ready to be approved as fully self-driving this year

10/20/2022 | 05:06am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model is seen outside a showroom in New York

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's advanced driver assistant software won't gain regulatory approval in 2022, CEO Elon Musk said in remarks which indicate the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.

The Silicon Valley automaker sells a $15,000 software add-on called "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) which enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously. That complements its standard "Autopilot" feature which enables cars to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver intervention.

However, the cars still need to be driven with human oversight. A completely autonomous vehicle would require regulatory approval.

Musk told a post-earnings call on Wednesday that all FSD users in North America will get an upgraded version at the end of the year, adding that while its cars are not ready to have no one behind the wheel, drivers would rarely have to touch the controls.

"The car will be able to take you from your home to your work, your friend's house, the grocery store without you touching the wheel," he said.

"It's a separate matter as to will it have regulatory approval. It won't have regulatory approval at that time," he added.

Musk also said Tesla hopes to provide an update to FSD in 2023 to show regulators that the car is much safer than the average human.

"Musk is opening the possibility Tesla will have a more difficult path to approval for FSD given heightened NHTSA and other scrutiny," said Craig Irwin, an analyst at Roth Capital.

TECHNOLOGY QUESTIONS

Auto safety regulators have long been at loggerheads with Tesla over its partially automated driving systems. Since 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened 38 special investigations into crashes involving Tesla vehicles that have resulted in 19 deaths, looking at whether the software was a factor.

"Translation: Tensions between NHTSA and Tesla will ramp at the end of the year and Tesla will move forward," said Gene Munster, a managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, which owns Tesla shares.

Tesla's naming of its software has also caused consternation, with the automaker accused by a California state transportation regulator of false advertising since the features do not provide full autonomous vehicle control.

Tesla's website says both technologies "require active driver supervision," with a "fully attentive" driver whose hands are on the wheel, "and do not make the vehicle autonomous".

Some analysts say, however, that Tesla's primary problem is not regulators but the software itself, given the complexity of autonomous driving.

"The impediment is the technology. It is not about approval of that technology," said Bryant Walker Smith, a law professor at the University of South Carolina.

Tesla has repeatedly missed self-imposed targets for its vehicles to achieve full self-driving capability - a function that Musk has said will eventually would become "the most important source of profitability for Tesla."

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru, Hyunjoo Jin and Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Akash Sriram


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Fall Amid -2-
DJ
05:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Fall Amid Concerns Central Banks ..
DJ
05:06aTesla flags its cars not ready to be approved as fully self-driving this year
RE
02:02aFlying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor
RE
12:36aMusk says excited by Twitter deal despite overpaying
RE
10/19Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - Conf Call
RE
10/19Tesla inc - 4680 batteries still on path to achieve $70 per kilo…
RE
10/19Tesla inc - musk says semi does not use 4680 battery cells, yet…
RE
10/19Tesla inc - musk says he and investors are overpaying for twitte…
RE
10/19Tesla inc - musk says excited about twitter situation…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 84 334 M - 74 990 M
Net income 2022 12 543 M - 11 153 M
Net cash 2022 19 286 M - 17 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 696 B 696 B 619 B
EV / Sales 2022 8,02x
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 222,04 $
Average target price 299,25 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-37.49%695 756
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.62%28 988
LUCID GROUP, INC.-66.78%21 829
NIO INC.-65.53%20 176
LI AUTO INC.-47.66%18 461
XPENG INC.-84.76%7 412