July 19 (Reuters) - Tesla halted some production lines due to the global IT outage, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Tesla, Inc. : Musk moves a step closer to the $56 billion prize and the transfer of Tesla's headquarters to Texas
