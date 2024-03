BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has conducted a site survey for a production facility for EVs and batteries in Thailand, an official from the prime minister's office said on Monday.

The Thai government has offered Tesla 100% green energy to run the facility, the official added.

