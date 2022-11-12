Tesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla has considered plans
for exporting made-in-China electric vehicles to the United
States and Canada, two people with knowledge of the planning
told Reuters, a step that would connect its largest factory to
North America, its largest market.
Tesla has been evaluating whether Model 3 and Model Y
electric vehicles made in Gigafactory Shanghai could be sold in
North America as soon as next year, according to the people, who
declined to be named because the process was confidential.
Tesla's evaluation has included consideration of whether
parts made by Tesla's China-based suppliers would be compliant
with regulations in the United States and Canada, they said.
The Shanghai plant has been working toward an initial plan
for a small-batch test run of production of vehicles in the
first quarter of 2023 that would be compliant with North
American standards for potential export, one of the people said.
After Reuters published its article on Friday, Tesla Chief
Executive Elon Musk, in a Twitter post, said "False" without
elaborating. Contacted by Reuters, representatives of Austin,
Texas-based Tesla did not comment or clarify Musk's remark. A
Tesla representative in China responded with a screenshot of
Musk's denial.
Reuters could not determine if Musk's comment would affect
the feasibility study Tesla had begun on exports from China to
the United States and Canada, or the implementation of the plan.
The review of potential exports to North America from
Shanghai had been developing as recently as the past two weeks,
according to the people who spoke to Reuters and a memo
detailing some of the steps being taken by the Shanghai plant to
test its readiness by early 2023 that was seen by Reuters.
Tesla would not be the first U.S. automaker to ship
made-in-China vehicles to the United States. General Motors
has imported the Buick Envision SUV and unsuccessfully
petitioned for an exemption to 25% U.S. tariffs imposed by the
Trump administration.
Until now, Tesla's strategy has been to build the cars it
sells in North America at its plants in Fremont, California, and
Austin, Texas.
Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has the capacity to produce 1.1
million electric vehicles per year after an upgrade earlier this
year, making it Tesla's most productive manufacturing hub.
The Shanghai plant makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y
crossovers to sell in China and for export to markets including
Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia.
Until recently, Tesla had been selling or shipping for
export every vehicle it could produce in Shanghai, but inventory
levels rose by their largest margin ever in October, according
to data from brokerage CMBI.
In addition, factors including a cheaper yuan against the
U.S. dollar, lower raw material prices in China and the rise in
Tesla and new-car prices in the United States have combined to
make exports from China to the United States potentially cost
competitive, the people with knowledge of the plans said.
The U.S. part of the export plan, if implemented, could
create new complexity for Tesla buyers. Under the terms of a new
electric-vehicle subsidy and production-incentive plan signed
into law by U.S. President Joe Biden, the incentive available
for an individual vehicle could vary depending on whether it was
imported, analysts have said.
Tesla has been widely seen as one of the major beneficiaries
of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),
which offers rebates of up to $7,500 on EV purchases as part of
a law intended to push automakers to reduce their reliance on
China.
Tesla said in a filing with the government of Ontario in
July that it was working with officials there as part of an
effort to set up "an advanced manufacturing facility" in Canada.
Tesla is also ramping up production at a plant it opened in
Berlin earlier this year. Output from that plant will reduce the
need for some exports from China, one of the sources said.
At the same time, the price gap between Tesla cars sold in
China and the United States has been widening, reflecting both
higher U.S. prices and new discounts in China. That means Tesla
vehicles could potentially be exported to North America at a
competitive price.
In China, where CMBI analysts have warned of a coming "price
war," Tesla slashed the starter prices for Model 3 and Model Y
in China by as much as 9% last month.
On Monday, it offered an additional rebate for buyers who
take delivery this month and buy insurance from one of Tesla's
partners.
Tesla sells the Model Y for the equivalent of $49,344 in
China, compared to the U.S. price of $65,990. China-made cars
face a 27.5% U.S. tariff, while light-duty trucks face a 25%
tariff.
China, the world's largest auto market, imposes a 15% tariff
on imported vehicles.
In 2018, before Tesla's Shanghai plant was operating, Musk
had asked then-President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on cars
imported to the United States from China in order to achieve "a
fair outcome" where both sides had equivalent and "equally
moderate" tariffs.
($1 = 7.2511 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Writing by Kevin Krolicki;
Editing by Anna Driver and Pravin Char)