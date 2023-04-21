Tesla hikes U.S. prices days after sixth price cut this year

The move closes out a tumultuous week for the company which saw more than $50 billion wiped from its market cap Thursday... and $13 billion slashed from the personal wealth of CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla had been cutting prices on its electric vehicles to drive up sales... which Musk on Thursday said would likely continue. Tesla on Thursday also reported its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, prompting the huge stock sell-off.

The company's website now reflects price hikes: The Model X is now $97,490 - roughly 2.6% higher than it was - and the Model S is $87,490, an increase of 2.9%.

Performance models of those cars - called the Model X Plaid and Model S Plaid - are now each $107,490, bumped up by $500 apiece.

But the prices of all four models are still between 16 and 23% cheaper than they were at the start of the year.

Tesla's stock was up just under 1% in midday trading Friday.