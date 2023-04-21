Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:14:46 2023-04-21 pm EDT
165.25 USD   +1.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla hikes U.S. prices days after sixth price cut this year

04/21/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
STORY: After slashing U.S. prices six times since the start of the year, Tesla has shifted into reverse, announcing it has raised prices on two of its top-end models.

The move closes out a tumultuous week for the company which saw more than $50 billion wiped from its market cap Thursday... and $13 billion slashed from the personal wealth of CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla had been cutting prices on its electric vehicles to drive up sales... which Musk on Thursday said would likely continue. Tesla on Thursday also reported its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, prompting the huge stock sell-off.

The company's website now reflects price hikes: The Model X is now $97,490 - roughly 2.6% higher than it was - and the Model S is $87,490, an increase of 2.9%.

Performance models of those cars - called the Model X Plaid and Model S Plaid - are now each $107,490, bumped up by $500 apiece.

But the prices of all four models are still between 16 and 23% cheaper than they were at the start of the year.

Tesla's stock was up just under 1% in midday trading Friday.


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:06pSector Update: Tech Stocks Declining Late Friday
MT
03:56pExclusive-Tesla's Autopilot never claimed to be self-pilot -juror
RE
03:46pTesla hikes U.S. prices days after sixth price cut this year
RE
03:41pElon Musk : "Tesla hopes to launch fully self-driving technology this year"
AQ
03:40pMusk and China take on European carmakers
AQ
03:36pSector Update: Tech
MT
02:26pUS Jury Finds No Failure on Tesla's Autopilot Feature to Perform Safely
MT
02:25pBearish fundamentals, buoyant charts complicate outlook for US stocks
RE
02:22pTech earnings to test markets' 'most crowded' trade
RE
02:18pWall St Week Ahead-Tech earnings to test markets' 'most crowded' trade
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 562 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 517 B 517 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
EV / Sales 2024 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 162,99 $
Average target price 192,84 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.32.32%516 567
LI AUTO INC.13.38%22 596
NIO INC.-15.08%13 682
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.51%12 936
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-32.99%11 450
XPENG INC.-6.14%8 031
