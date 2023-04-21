Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:59 2023-04-20 pm EDT
163.29 USD   +0.18%
01:10aElon Musk : "Tesla hopes to launch fully self-driving technology this year"
AQ
01:03aAnalysis: Bearish fundamentals, buoyant charts complicate outlook for US stocks
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Sentiment Weakens
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla hikes US prices days after sixth price cut this year

04/21/2023 | 12:05am EDT
April 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc late on Thursday increased the U.S. prices for both versions of its Model S and X electric vehicles, according to its website, days after slashing prices for the sixth time this year.

Tesla's Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid are now priced at $107,490 from $104,990 earlier.

Model X is priced at $97,490, an about 2.6% rise and the price of Model S has increased around 2.9% to $87,490.

Tesla boss Elon Musk on Wednesday doubled down on the price war he started at the end of last year, saying the EV maker would prioritize sales growth ahead of profit in a weak economy.

The company posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, missing market estimates, as it slashed prices aggressively in markets including the United States and China to spur demand and fend off rising competition

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 589 M - -
Net cash 2023 22 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 517 B 517 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
EV / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 162,99 $
Average target price 195,60 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.32.32%516 567
LI AUTO INC.13.38%24 081
NIO INC.-9.85%14 525
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.51%13 942
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-32.99%11 885
XPENG INC.-0.70%8 491
