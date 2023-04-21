Tesla hikes US prices days after sixth price cut this year

April 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc late on Thursday
increased the U.S. prices for both versions of its Model S and X
electric vehicles, according to its website, days after slashing
prices for the sixth time this year.
Tesla's Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid are now priced
at $107,490 from $104,990 earlier.
Model X is priced at $97,490, an about 2.6% rise and the
price of Model S has increased around 2.9% to $87,490.
Tesla boss Elon Musk on Wednesday doubled down on the
price war he started at the end of last year, saying the EV
maker would prioritize sales growth ahead of profit in a weak
economy.
The company posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in
two years, missing market estimates, as it slashed prices
aggressively in markets including the United States and China to
spur demand and fend off rising competition
