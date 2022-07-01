Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12 2022-07-01 pm EDT
669.35 USD   -0.61%
02:06pTesla Likely to Report Decline in Q2 Delivery on China Plant Shutdown, Analysts Say
MT
01:55pTesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers
RE
01:13pTop Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in H1 as Markets Plunge on Rising Interest Rates, Bloomberg Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers

07/01/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 (Reuters) - Fifteen Black former or current employees at Tesla filed a lawsuit against the electric car maker on Thursday, alleging they were subjected to racial abuse and harassment at its factories.

The workers said they were subjected to offensive racist comments and behavior by colleagues, managers and human resources employees on a regular basis, according to the lawsuit filed in a California state court.

The harassment, which occurred mostly at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory, included using the n-word and such terms as "slavery" or "plantation" or making sexual comments such as "likes booty," the lawsuit said, adding that the automaker's "standard operating procedures include blatant, open and unmitigated race discrimination."

The filing described one plaintiff, Teri Mitchell, as being regularly harassed by co-workers and managers who used racial slurs and made statements including, "It is rare for Blacks to work here. I don't know how long you will be able to stay here."

Another plaintiff, Nathaniel Aziel Gonsalves, described harassment by a supervisor. The complaint described the supervisor as saying that "Gonsalves 'wasn't like most black people,' that he 'didn't act ghetto,' and further called him a 'zebra' because he was 'neither black nor white.'"

Some of the plaintiffs were assigned to the most physically demanding posts in Tesla or passed over for promotion, according to the lawsuit.

It said that Montieco Justice, a production associate at Tesla's Fremont factory, was immediately demoted upon returning to Tesla after taking an authorized leave of absence as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Tesla did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on Thursday or Friday. The automaker is facing at least 10 lawsuits alleging widespread race discrimination or sexual harassment, including one by a California state civil rights agency.

Tesla in February responded to the expected lawsuit by the California state agency, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, saying it opposes discrimination and investigates all complaints.

"Tesla has always disciplined and terminated employees who engage in misconduct, including those who use racial slurs or harass others in different ways. We recently rolled out an additional training program that reinforces Tesla’s requirement that all employees must treat each other with respect and reminds employees about the numerous ways they can report concerns, including anonymously," it said in a company blog.

On Monday, a federal judge in California ordered a new trial on the damages Tesla owes to a Black former factory worker who accused the company of race discrimination, after he turned down a $15 million award.

This month, a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit accusing CEO Elon Musk and the company's board of directors of neglecting worker complaints and fostering a toxic workplace culture. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Peter Henderson, Edwina Gibbs and Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:06pTesla Likely to Report Decline in Q2 Delivery on China Plant Shutdown, Analysts Say
MT
01:55pTesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers
RE
01:13pTop Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in H1 as Markets Plunge on Rising Interest Rates, B..
MT
12:22pWall Street kicks off second-half with losses on slowdown worries
RE
12:14pU.S. factory activity slows to two-year low as clouds gather over economy
RE
07:09aChip stocks fall as Micron outlook signals easing demand
RE
06:31aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Micron Technology, Nvidia Poised to D..
MT
06:03aGM in driver's seat as Toyota stumbles on chip shortages
RE
05:25aELON MUSK : Stocks to Extend Retreat as Investors Struggle with Recession Fears
DJ
01:03aAnalysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. recession
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 959 M - -
Net income 2022 12 240 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 64,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 698 B 698 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,99x
EV / Sales 2023 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 673,42 $
Average target price 919,18 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-36.28%697 926
LI AUTO INC.19.35%36 976
NIO INC.-31.44%35 891
LUCID GROUP, INC.-54.90%28 620
XPENG INC.-36.94%27 307
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-75.18%23 183