Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 (Reuters) - Fifteen Black former or
current employees at Tesla filed a lawsuit against the
electric car maker on Thursday, alleging they were subjected to
racial abuse and harassment at its factories.
The workers said they were subjected to offensive racist
comments and behavior by colleagues, managers and human
resources employees on a regular basis, according to the lawsuit
filed in a California state court.
The harassment, which occurred mostly at Tesla's Fremont,
California, factory, included using the n-word and such terms as
"slavery" or "plantation" or making sexual comments such as
"likes booty," the lawsuit said, adding that the automaker's
"standard operating procedures include blatant, open and
unmitigated race discrimination."
The filing described one plaintiff, Teri Mitchell, as being
regularly harassed by co-workers and managers who used racial
slurs and made statements including, "It is rare for Blacks to
work here. I don't know how long you will be able to stay here."
Another plaintiff, Nathaniel Aziel Gonsalves, described
harassment by a supervisor. The complaint described the
supervisor as saying that "Gonsalves 'wasn't like most black
people,' that he 'didn't act ghetto,' and further called him a
'zebra' because he was 'neither black nor white.'"
Some of the plaintiffs were assigned to the most physically
demanding posts in Tesla or passed over for promotion, according
to the lawsuit.
It said that Montieco Justice, a production associate at
Tesla's Fremont factory, was immediately demoted upon returning
to Tesla after taking an authorized leave of absence as a result
of contracting COVID-19.
Tesla did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on
Thursday or Friday. The automaker is facing at least 10 lawsuits
alleging widespread race discrimination or sexual harassment,
including one by a California state civil rights agency.
Tesla in February responded to the expected lawsuit by the
California state agency, the Department of Fair Employment and
Housing, saying it opposes discrimination and investigates all
complaints.
"Tesla has always disciplined and terminated employees who
engage in misconduct, including those who use racial slurs or
harass others in different ways. We recently rolled out an
additional training program that reinforces Tesla’s requirement
that all employees must treat each other with respect and
reminds employees about the numerous ways they can report
concerns, including anonymously," it said in a company blog.
On Monday, a federal judge in California ordered a new trial
on the damages Tesla owes to a Black former factory worker who
accused the company of race discrimination, after he turned down
a $15 million award.
This month, a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit accusing CEO
Elon Musk and the company's board of directors of neglecting
worker complaints and fostering a toxic workplace culture.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Peter Henderson, Edwina
Gibbs and Howard Goller)