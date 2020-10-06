Tesla in talks with BHP over nickel supply pact - Bloomberg News

Talks are held up on pricing and no final agreement has been reached so far between Tesla and BHP, the report added. (https://bloom.bg/3iG9mNz)

Tesla and BHP did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in July, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, on a post earnings call with analysts, urged https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tesla-nickel-idUSKCN24O0RV miners to produce more nickel, a key ingredient in batteries that power the company's electric cars, warning the current cost of batteries remained a big hurdle to Tesla's growth.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)