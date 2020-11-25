Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla issues two recalls covering 9,500 U.S. vehicles: NHTSA

11/25/2020 | 07:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model X is shown at a Tesla service center in Costa Mesa, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is issuing two recalls covering about 9,500 vehicles for roof trim that may separate and bolts that may not have been properly tightened.

The larger recall covers 9,136 Model X cars from the 2016 model year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2020/RCLRPT-20V710-9316.PDF on Wednesday.

NHTSA said the front and spine cosmetic roof trim may have been adhered without first using primer, and one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle while it is being driven.

Tesla said in documents filed with the agency it learned in September of an event involving a 2016 Model X that prompted a company investigation into the root cause and frequency of the condition that could create a road hazard for motorists behind the vehicle.

Tesla will inspect the recalled vehicles and apply a retention test. If they fail, Tesla will apply primer to remedy the condition.

The other recall covers 401 2020 model year Tesla Model Y vehicles with bolts connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle that may not have been properly tightened. Due to the inadequate tightening, NHTSA said the upper control arm could detach from the steering knuckle.

Tesla said it recently learned of three vehicle repairs where the upper control arm had separated.

It said vehicles would be inspected for proper torque and if necessary, would be adjusted.

Tesla said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries tied to either recall.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2020
All news about TESLA, INC.
07:26aTESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9, : Nhtsa
RE
03:42aTESLA : Two-in-five motorists will never afford an electric - One-in-three motor..
AQ
02:52aTesla market value crosses $500 billion in meteoric rally
RE
11/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs
RE
11/24Tech Shares Nudge Higher On Cyclical Rotation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow scales 30,000 on vaccine headway, Biden transit..
RE
11/24Dow scales 30,000 on vaccine headway, Biden transition
RE
11/24TESLA MULLS EXPANDING IN EUROPE WITH : Ceo
RE
11/24Tesla market value crosses $500 billion in meteoric rally
RE
11/24Dow hits 30,000 on vaccine progress, Biden transition
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 702 M - -
Net income 2020 1 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 444x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 526 B 526 B -
EV / Sales 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 385,13 $
Last Close Price 555,38 $
Spread / Highest target 4,07%
Spread / Average Target -30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.563.81%526 445
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.67%198 557
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.48%96 988
BYD COMPANY LIMITED414.29%74 252
DAIMLER AG17.38%73 666
NIO LIMITED1,231.09%72 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ