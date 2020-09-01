Log in
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/01 09:23:10 am
494.23 USD   -0.82%
02:10pTesla launches $5 billion capital raise after share surge
RE
02:10pTesla to Sell Up to $5 Billion in Stock
DJ
01:56pS&P 500, Nasdaq set to rise at open as focus turns to factory surveys
RE
Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise after share surge

09/01/2020 | 09:10am EDT
A Tesla Model X electric vehicle is shown in Moscow

Tesla Inc unveiled its biggest program of new share sales in a decade as a public company on Tuesday, seeking to cash in on soaring Wall Street interest in the company to raise $5 billion that will ease future debt pressures.

The move comes a day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla's first since its initial public offering a decade ago, and follows a nearly six-fold increase in the value of its shares this year.

Ten major banks, including Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Securities Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Morgan Stanley & Co, will conduct the sale, the electric carmaker said in a filing, giving no deadline for its completion. (https://bit.ly/3gNy91t)

Tesla shares, which rose about 8% in early premarket trading, retreated to trade about 3% higher on the day after the news.

The company's high-flying stock has risen another 70% since the split was announced on Aug. 11, and was trading at over $2,000 before the division on Friday.

With a market capitalization now around $465 billion, it became the world's biggest car company by value in July and has propelled Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's personal fortune past $100 billion.

Musk has repeatedly assured investors over the past year that Tesla would not need to raise more money for costly initiatives including the construction of its first European factory and its recently announced construction of a new factory near Austin, Texas.

However, the company in February had already announced plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering.

The company said on Tuesday it plans to use proceeds from the offering to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called Tesla's decision to raise money a smart move at the right time for the company.

"Now in a clear position of strength and out of the red ink, Musk and his red cape are raising enough capital to get the balance sheet and capital structure to further firm up its growing cash position and slowly get out of its debt situation," he said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.13% 25.74 Delayed Quote.-26.92%
CITIGROUP INC. -2.22% 51.12 Delayed Quote.-36.01%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.19% 52.26 Delayed Quote.2.23%
TESLA, INC. 12.57% 498.32 Delayed Quote.495.61%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.37% 204.87 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 783 M - -
Net income 2020 1 046 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 493x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 464 B 464 B -
EV / Sales 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 275,58 $
Last Close Price 498,32 $
Spread / Highest target 0,34%
Spread / Average Target -44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.495.61%464 339
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.18%185 091
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.94%87 334
DAIMLER AG-13.62%54 541
BMW AG-17.76%46 489
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.94%44 540
