Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
176.22 USD   -2.00%
03:11aTesla launches EVs in Thailand amid competition from cheaper brands
RE
01:37aAutomakers, South Korea urge U.S. to tap commercial EV tax credit
RE
12:07aTesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla launches EVs in Thailand amid competition from cheaper brands

12/07/2022 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tesla's officially mark its first business venture into Thailand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc launched two electric vehicle (EV) models in Thailand on Wednesday, marking its first foray into the regional autos hub that has long been dominated by Japanese manufacturers.

The launch of two EVs with prices ranging between 1.7 million baht to 2.5 million baht (($48,447 to $71,205) comes as Thailand makes a push for EV adoption and production by offering tax cuts and subsidies.

The U.S. automaker plans to start selling its EVs in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy via online channels, with deliveries set to start early next year. But it faces stiff competition from Chinese brands like BYD and Great Wall Motors, which have set up showrooms and distribution partners in recent years to reach customers and offer EVs with prices starting at 800,000 baht.

Tesla did not provide details on sales targets.

Thailand is Asia's fourth-largest auto assembly and export hub for companies like Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd. It produces about 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles annually, of which about half are exported.

Fuel-based vehicles, especially made by Japanese brands, still dominate the market and uptake of EVs has gradually gained momentum, with about 7,000 new battery EVs registered in the first ten months of 2022, according to the Thailand Automotive Institute, up from 2,000 last year.

Customers who showed up to Tesla's launch in a luxury mall in central Bangkok said they were interested in the new cars being offered.

"I'm excited. The price differences aren't significant (from other EV brands)," said office worker Thitipun Paisirikul, 36, adding he expected the re-sale value of the car would be high.

The government wants at least 30% of vehicles produced in the country to be electric by 2030.

State-owned energy firm PTT Group this year announced a $1 billion joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn to produce EVs in Thailand.

($1 = 35.1100 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.49% 3287 Delayed Quote.1.27%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -2.40% 530.378 Real-time Quote.-27.01%
TESLA, INC. -1.44% 179.82 Delayed Quote.-48.95%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.53% 7490 Delayed Quote.-18.06%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.31% 1949.5 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:11aTesla launches EVs in Thailand amid competition from cheaper brands
RE
01:37aAutomakers, South Korea urge U.S. to tap commercial EV tax credit
RE
12:07aTesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models
RE
12/06Toyota offers cheaper Prius if customers take software updates
RE
12/06Apple Scales Back EV Design, Pushes Launch to 2026
MT
12/06Microsoft mulls building 'super app' - The Information
RE
12/06Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; GitLab Poised to Su..
MT
12/06Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use
RE
12/06Thunderball!
AQ
12/05Tesla Shanghai’s November Deliveries Top 100,000
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 407 M - -
Net income 2022 12 769 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 568 B 568 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 179,82 $
Average target price 279,83 $
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-48.95%567 827
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-73.10%25 685
LI AUTO INC.-28.04%22 540
NIO INC.-58.21%21 878
LUCID GROUP, INC.-77.27%14 536
XPENG INC.-76.77%10 076