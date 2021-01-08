Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/08 09:09:15 am
853.215 USD   +4.56%
09:06aU.S. Stock Futures Hold On to Gains After Jobs Report
DJ
09:01aTesla launches cheaper variant of Model Y SUV
RE
08:07aTESLA : Evercore ISI Upgrades Tesla to In-Line From Underperform; Price Target is $650
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla launches cheaper variant of Model Y SUV

01/08/2021 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Visitors wearing face masks check a China-made Tesla Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Beijing

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc launched a cheaper variant of the Model Y, bringing its sports utility vehicle's price closer to that of its Model 3 sedan, the electric-car maker's least expensive car.

The new standard range Model Y is priced at $41,990, only $4,000 more than the entry level Model 3, according to the company's website. (www.tesla.com/modely)

Shares of the carmaker, which have surged more than 700% in 2020, were up nearly 5% at $853.89 in trading before the bell on Friday.

Tesla's stratospheric rally has helped Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk surpass Amazon.com Inc's top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Shares in the company jumped nearly 8% to end Thursday's session at $816.04, putting its market capitalization at $774 billion and making it Wall Street's fifth-most-valuable company, just behind Google-parent Alphabet Inc and ahead of social media giant Facebook Inc.

Tesla's new Model Y variants come days after the carmaker beat Wall Street targets for 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption, but narrowly missed its ambitious full-year target of half a million deliveries.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.99% 1774.34 Delayed Quote.1.24%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.76% 3162.16 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
FACEBOOK INC 2.06% 268.74 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
TESLA, INC. 7.94% 816.04 Delayed Quote.15.64%
All news about TESLA, INC.
09:06aU.S. Stock Futures Hold On to Gains After Jobs Report
DJ
09:01aTesla launches cheaper variant of Model Y SUV
RE
08:07aTESLA : Evercore ISI Upgrades Tesla to In-Line From Underperform; Price Target i..
MT
07:16aTESLA, SAREPTA, BOEING : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
06:02aHyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
RE
04:15aHyundai keeps mum on car tie-up report with Apple
RE
03:06aTESLA : Elon Musk Is World's Richest Man - Dangote Still Africa's Wealthiest
AQ
02:43aSouth Korea's IPO market poised for record year on booming retail demand
RE
01/07Apple in Talks With Hyundai About Car Ambitions, Auto Maker Says
DJ
01/07Exclusive-Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 885 M - -
Net income 2020 1 290 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 635x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 774 B 774 B -
EV / Sales 2020 24,9x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 449,00 $
Last Close Price 816,04 $
Spread / Highest target -0,74%
Spread / Average Target -45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.15.64%773 525
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.75%210 543
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.77%99 399
BYD COMPANY LIMITED10.04%90 753
NIO LIMITED11.37%84 820
DAIMLER AG0.00%75 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ