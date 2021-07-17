Tesla : launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

BERKELEY, California, July 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc
said on Saturday that it has introduced an option for some
customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance
software, dubbed "Full Self-Driving capability", for $199 per
month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront.
"FSD capability subscriptions are currently available to
eligible vehicles in the United States. Check your Tesla app for
updates on availability in other regions," Tesla said on its
website.
"The currently enabled features do not make the vehicle
autonomous," Tesla said, adding they "require a fully attentive
driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take
over at any moment."
Tesla currently charges $10,000 for semi-automated driving
features such as lane changing and parking assistance under its
full self-driving (FSD) package.
Tesla said the subscription service is available in vehicles
equipped with "Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above." Tesla
told customers that upgrading to the new hardware will cost
$1,500.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)