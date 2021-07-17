Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

07/17/2021 | 09:01am EDT
BERKELEY, California, July 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Saturday that it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed "Full Self-Driving capability", for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront.

"FSD capability subscriptions are currently available to eligible vehicles in the United States. Check your Tesla app for updates on availability in other regions," Tesla said on its website.

"The currently enabled features do not make the vehicle autonomous," Tesla said, adding they "require a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment."

Tesla currently charges $10,000 for semi-automated driving features such as lane changing and parking assistance under its full self-driving (FSD) package.

Tesla said the subscription service is available in vehicles equipped with "Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above." Tesla told customers that upgrading to the new hardware will cost $1,500. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 214 M - -
Net income 2021 3 319 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 633 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 212x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 621 B 621 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 644,22 $
Average target price 659,83 $
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-8.71%647 233
NIO INC.-12.19%73 848
XPENG INC.-8.87%33 869
LI AUTO INC.5.17%28 659
NIKOLA CORPORATION-8.52%7 132
FISKER INC.4.57%5 698