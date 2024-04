April 17 (Reuters) - Tesla plans to lay off 285 employees in Buffalo, New York, a legally mandated notice showed on Wednesday, as the electric-vehicle maker trims 10% of its workforce.

The notice was issued under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act which requires employers to provide a 60-day notice before layoffs.

The company has a total of 2,032 employees across the impacted sites in Buffalo. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)