Tesla leads in driver-assisted technology crashes -U.S. data

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc reported
273 vehicle crashes since July involving advanced driving
assistance systems, more than any other automaker, according to
data U.S. auto safety regulators released on Wednesday.
Automakers and tech companies reported more than 500 crashes
since June 2021, when the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) issued an order requiring the
information. Two U.S. Senators called for a deeper probe of the
"out-of-control industry," and a U.S. safety board said the data
was not standardized so it was hard to evaluate performance of
each carmaker's system.
Car companies are rushing to add driver assistance systems,
saying these improve safety by handling some maneuvers. U.S.
regulators are trying to understand the practical effect of the
changes. But automakers collect and report data in different
ways, making it difficult to evaluate systems performance.
Democratic Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal told
NHTSA in a letter that "publicizing the data alone is not
enough. We urge NHTSA to ... shed needed light on this
out-of-control industry and impose guardrails to prevent more
deadly crashes."
The current report contains "a ‘fruit bowl’ of data with a
lot of caveats, making it difficult" to understand, National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy said
in a statement. "Tesla collects a huge amount of high-quality
data, which may mean they’re overrepresented in NHTSA’s
release."
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software dubbed "Full Self
Driving" has also created confusion about vehicle capabilities.
The senators raised alarm about the high number of Tesla
crashes. "We worry that some drivers today are using the
technology as a convenience feature and are placing themselves
and other road users in danger," Markey and Blumenthal wrote.
NHTSA ordered companies to quickly report all crashes
involving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicles
equipped with automated driving systems being tested on public
roads.
Of the 392 such crashes reported by a dozen automakers since
July, six deaths were reported and five serious injuries. Honda
Motor identified 90 crashes.
Companies also reported 130 crashes involving prototype
automated driving systems, while 108 involved no injuries and
one was a serious injury crash.
NHTSA said Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit
Waymo reported 62 crashes involving automated driving systems,
while General Motors' Cruise had 23.
Waymo said its crashes were not high severity and one-third
were in manual mode. Airbags deployed in only two crashes.
Cruise said it "has logged millions of miles in one of the
most complex urban driving environments because saving lives is
our chief aim."
The NTSB reiterated a five-year-old recommendation that
NHTSA require automakers to provide standardized crash and usage
data. It made the recommendation after the a 2016 crash killed a
Tesla driver using the company's Autopilot system, which the
company website says "enables your car to steer, accelerate and
brake automatically within its lane" but still requires the
driver's attention.
NHTSA said the first batch of data has already been used to
trigger investigations and recalls and helped inform existing
defect probes.
The data "will help our investigators quickly identify
potential defect trends," NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said,
cautioning the raw number of incidents reported per manufacturer
"is by itself inadequate to draw conclusions."
The agency emphasized crashes are tracked by individual
automakers in different ways and discouraged comparisons in part
because there are no comprehensive metrics on how widely each
system is used.
Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.
Honda told Reuters it had found no defects in the systems
and its crash reports were based on unverified customer
statements "to comply with NHTSA’s 24-hour reporting deadline."
No other automaker reported more than 10 ADAS crashes during
the period.
Despite the limitations, NHTSA said the data was essential
to quickly spot potential defects or safety trends. Incidents
that occur when an advanced system was engaged within 30 seconds
of a crash must be reported within 24 hours to NHTSA.
The agency plans to release new data monthly.
NHTSA has been scrutinizing Autopilot and said last week it
was upgrading its probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with the
system, a required step before it could seek a recall. The
regulator had opened a preliminary evaluation to assess the
performance of Autopilot after about a dozen crashes in which
Tesla vehicles struck stopped emergency vehicles.
Separately, NHTSA has opened 35 special crash investigations
involving Tesla vehicles in which ADAS was suspected of being
used. A total of 14 crash deaths have been reported in those
Tesla investigations, including a May California crash that
killed three people.
