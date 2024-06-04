June 4 (Reuters) - Tesla will likely spend between $3 billion and $4 billion on purchases of chip company Nvidia's hardware this year, CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X on Tuesday. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru)
