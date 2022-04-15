Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
985.00 USD   -3.66%
Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18 -sources

04/15/2022 | 07:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at the carmaker's factory in Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla is preparing to resume production at its Shanghai plant on Monday following a three-week stoppage, having received the go-ahead from local authorities, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city's Huangpu River, suspended production on March 28 after the city started rolling out lockdown measures to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases that were later implemented city-wide.

The plan for resuming production has the blessing of local authorities but could still be subject to change depending on how the epidemic situation develops in the city, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

One of people said the U.S. carmaker planned to start with one shift and would gradually ramp up.

Tesla and the Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest stoppage was the longest since the factory started production in late 2019 and has led to an output loss of more than 50,000 units, according to calculations based on internal output plans seen by Reuters.

Ongoing production at the plant could be impacted by difficulties in procuring auto parts, however, as logistics in the city and surrounding areas have been severely disrupted by China's COVID curbs.

He Xiaopeng, the chief executive officer of Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng, said on Thursday that automakers in China may have to suspend production in May if suppliers in Shangahi and surrounding areas were not able to resume work.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 825 M - -
Net income 2022 10 947 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 111x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 018 B 1 018 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,24x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 985,00 $
Average target price 966,95 $
Spread / Average Target -1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-6.79%1 018 005
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-60.85%36 553
LUCID GROUP, INC.-44.78%34 735
NIO INC.-37.97%32 461
LI AUTO INC.-19.91%26 126
XPENG INC.-46.49%23 084