Tesla loses challenge to California agency suing for race bias

Aug 22 (Reuters) - A California administrative agency has
declined to review Tesla Inc's claim that the state's
civil rights watchdog suing the company for race bias at an
assembly plant is rushing to sue businesses without conducting
full investigations.
California's Office of Administrative Law in a letter denied
Tesla's petition, filed in June, to determine whether the
Department of Civil Rights (DCR) had adopted "underground
regulations" that flout requirements it must meet before suing
employers.
The letter obtained by Reuters is dated August 8 but was
received by the department last week.
The OAL, which reviews state agency regulations and can
recommend changes, did not give a reason for the denial and said
Tesla can still pursue its claims in court.
The department in a pending lawsuit filed in February says
Tesla's flagship Fremont, California, plant was a racially
segregated workplace where Black employees were harassed and
discriminated against in terms of job assignments, discipline
and pay.
A representative of Tesla, which has denied wrongdoing in
the race bias case, had no immediate comment.
A spokesperson for the DCR did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The agency was called the Department of
Fair Employment and Housing before changing its name last month.
Tesla's petition with the OAL was an attempt to rein in the
department's authority to pursue discrimination cases by forcing
it to take additional steps before suing, such as providing
businesses with detailed explanations of alleged legal
violations and making efforts to settle outside of court.
In the pending lawsuit, Tesla has argued that the DCR sued
without first notifying the company of all of the claims or
giving it a chance to settle.
A California state judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on
Wednesday on Tesla's motion to dismiss the case.
The lawsuit is one of several pending in California courts
that accuse Tesla of tolerating discrimination and sexual
harassment at its factories.
A state judge in April cut a jury verdict for a Black worker
who alleged racial harassment from $137 million to $15 million.
The worker, Owen Diaz, rejected the reduced award and opted for
a new trial, which is scheduled for March 2023.
